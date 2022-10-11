Popular Nigerian Musician Teni gave a cameraman, Nnachi Ukachi, a memory to always cherish, as she invited him on stage during her performance

Nnachi was so shy, saying he could not hold Teni's waist well when she asked him to as they both danced on stage

Many social media users who reacted to his video found it very funny when the man said "no" as Teni wanted to know if he had a wife

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A video shared by a cameraman, Nnachi Ukachi, has shown the moment popular Nigerian Musician, Teni, pulled him up on the stage.

Teni went straight into the videographer's crew and said that Nnachi was almost going to make her fall moments ago.

Many people said that she gave the man a memorable day. Photo source: TikTok/@chixonnexus

Source: UGC

Teni and cameraman vibed

While inviting the cameraman on stage, she asked someone to hold his gadget for him as she assured him that his boss will not fire him for what he is about to do.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Teni, at a point, asked him if he had a wife, and the man said "no" as the crowd screamed. The billionaire crooner told him to hold her waist well, adding that he should not be scared.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

chimauchechukwu48 said:

"Omo @TENI I love you so much thanks for making the man happy and a memorable day for him."

He replied:

"But that's not what I wanted. It was after the event that I began to love everything. All I just wanted was to get the beat shot."

Milie yankee said:

"Na this guy wey deny him wife n 9 kids na the matta we dey settle since."

Miraclethegreat said:

"70% of guys will also be shy if there were in your shoes."

Fela Babz said:

"Trust me. You are signed as her photographer. So sweet."

user2897828470917 said:

"God oooo..... tears in my eyes."

Wytberry said:

"Omoh if nah like this teni done turn my woman."

Teni gifts her teacher brand new car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Teni moved many of her fans after she celebrated her secondary school teacher on Teacher’s Day with a touching gesture.

The Super Woman crooner acknowledged the Teacher’s Day celebration on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, and she took things a step further by making one of her old teachers a very happy man.

Teni stormed her secondary school and presented the old teacher with a brand new Lexus car. The students were also happy to see her.

Source: Legit.ng