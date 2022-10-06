The mother of a little girl who participated in Peter Obi's rally, Chioma Success, has been receiving cash gifts

The young woman while sharing a testimony in church, narrated how everything happened on October 1st

According to her, she was on her way to the market with her daughter when the little girl suggested joining the rally

A smart little girl, Chioma Success, has been making headlines following her participation in Peter Obi's rally.

In a new video, her mother identified as Queen recounted how her daughter joined the rally.

Mum of 'Obidient' girl testifies in church Photo Credit: fiakhettii

Source: Twitter

She revealed that she never planned to join the rally until her daughter got interested after seeing the crowd.

The little girl insisted on joining the rally and her mother without hesitation, allowed her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Following her participation, the little girl's video went viral on TikTok and netizens sent cash gifts, including scholarship offers to the girl through her mother.

Sharing her testimony in church, Queen said:

"I said let me go to market and buy something. When we got there, they were doing this Peter Obi rally. My baby now joined them. Along the line, they made video of her and she's on internet, everywhere.

"This morning, people have been calling me for scholarship. I told them she's already on scholarships. They keep giving me money. They said they want to send money to her. Even when I was preparing for church, they were calling me to send account number."

Netizens react as 'Obidient' Chioma's mother testifies in church

Engineer Teetuz said:

"Nice. But, this Testimony now. It we we surely come majority pastors format now. And we surely be cashing out from it now."

Barbieoflagos stated:

"People are searching for her. She even won a scholarship till university."

Dondancingdove0 commented:

"Wat a beautiful little angel. Queen may God bless you for taking good care of dat little angel."

Emmanuelmassaley reacted:

"She is beautiful. How do I contribute to that's child Mom. I would love to appreciate lil miss pretty."

Kattiedei added:

"Now you see one man coming out to claim that little angel now. God bless Queen and congratulations."

See tweet below:

Little girl who joined campaign for Peter Obi receives scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl has been offered a scholarship and cash gifts after participating in a rally held for Nigerian presidential aspirant, Peter Obi.

In a viral video, the little girl rocked her green and white outfit to the rally as she marched along with other people. At one point, someone lifted her and she stole the show as everyone cheered her with so much joy and excitement.

A Facebook user, Okey Agu, promised to give her an academic scholarship if he was able to locate her. He pleaded with netizens to provide a means of contacting the parents of the little girl. In the same vein, another Facebook user shared her chats with her boss who offered to do a 'giveaway' for the little girl who impressed him.

Source: Legit.ng