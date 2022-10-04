A TikTok lady has stirred reactions after she posted a video showing when she received plenty bundles of cash from a man

In the short clip, she was given a lot of money for her car, hair and school fees and other needs she may have

The video quickly ballooned and gained more than 100k likes, 12k shares and more than 2500k comments

More TikTokers are reacting to a video shared by a lady who said a sugar daddy is spoiling her.

In the short clip sighted on the TikTok handle of @kalipuso, a man was dotting on the lady with plenty of cash.

The man spoiled the young lady with plenty cash but said she should not return to her boyfriend. Photo credit: TikTok/@kalipuso.

The man whose face was not revealed gave the lady cash for her hair, her car, and her school fees.

The girl also received money for her clothes, but the man accompanied it with warning that she must not go back to her boyfriend.

Your boyfriend is broke

According to the man, the lady's boyfriend is broke. After giving her the bundles of cash, he asked her to smile and jump.

She did not jump, and this made some people in the comment section to ask the man to take back the money.

Is this a cruise?

The lady was sitting down with her skirt dragged to her chest, but is not clear if what she posted is a deliberate joke.

She has however not taken it down as people thronged her comment section in their thousands to share their thoughts.

Some say they want such a sugar daddy and they want to know where she got hers.

TikTok users react to sugar daddy video

@KikiTsar'40+ said:

"Take the money back, she didn't jump or dance lol."

@Masimbonge commented:

"Me searching on Google: "How to be a girl."

@clizorongcobo said:

"She’s not even screaming, she’s used to this."

@Aluta commented:

"My problem is that I love that broke boyfriend."

@iamjasminestewart said:

"I'm taking all this money and I'm going to spend it with my broke boyfriend."

