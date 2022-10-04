Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, shared a video that got people thanking God for the kind of life they are living

In the video, the movie star narrated a story of a father and son she encountered while on her way to the mall to get stuff

Stella noted that they were playing music and were so good at it, but they were begging passersby for their rent as they entertained them

How bad do you complain about your condition, and how much are you grateful for the things you've been able to achieve? Well, ace actress, Stella Damasus, has a word of advice for you.

The actress shared a video of herself talking about a father and his son who were entertaining people with music along the road.

Stella Damasus shares emotional story. Credit: @stelladamasus

Source: Instagram

She noted that they were so good and as talented as they are with music, they had an inscription beside them that reads, 'help us pay rent and bills.'

Stella noted that the father and son's encounter made her so emotional and realised that she is not grateful enough for the things she has been able to achieve.

She further maintained that people with roofs over their heads, gas in their cars and other necessities do not know how good God has come through for them.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Stella Damasus' video

A number of Stella Damasus' followers have trooped to the comments section of her video to drop hilarious reactions about the piece of information she shared.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Nanphanitajacob:

"I’m so grateful. Have a blessing week ahead."

Kaymarrxofficial:

"Absolutely spot on Sis. Gratitude creates Altitude."

Scottmarie.dill:

"My Sis, this is food for thought, to start your week off with. Gratitude and thankfulness."

Blessingsismine:

"We all do complain but I have learnt to be grateful even for smaller things. God is good all the time. To be alive alone is more than enough for me."

