A Nigerian lady has taken to TikTok to share the painful story of how her boyfriend's mum collaborated with him to cheat on her

According to the TikToker, she visited her boyfriend only for his mother to refuse to open the door for her

She would later find out that she was hiding the truth of his whereabouts as he was inside the room chilling with a new girl

A TikTok lady has told the disappointing story of how she broke up with her ex boyfriend.

But that may not have happened if her ex's mum did not collaborate with him to cheat on her.

The lady said her boyfriend's mother refused to open the door when she knocked. Photo credit: TokTok/@justpearlna.

Narrating the painful story, the lady identified as @justpearlna said she visited her boyfriend on the fateful day the incident happened.

Boyfriend's mum refuses to open door

When she got there, she was told by his mother that she has a guest and wouldn't want to be disturbed.

The Nigerian mum completely refused to opene the door knowing that her son was with another woman.

She would later find the painful truth that the young man was chilling inside he room with a new girl.

This means it was an agreement between her ex and his mother to hide the new girl.

He pleads for forgiveness

The man would later confess to the cheating act and asked her for forgiveness.

She did forgave him but said she later got tired and left him.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to cheating story

@user8840048925017 said:

"This exactly my story. Exactly, I just have a baby in mine. She’s my joy now tho."

@Fantasia Louis reacted:

"My mum will never allow a female into the house she’s living with my elder brother. Never!

@ikujunifranca said:

"You sure say the guy name no be Dele? Because Deles like to cheat."

@user8020750480981 commented:

"How I wish I can send this video to my ex's mum."

