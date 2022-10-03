A Nigerian lady resident in United Arab Emirates city Dubai has stirred reactions on social media after taking a dig at her home country

The excited lady recorded herself in a self-driving metro as she compared the beauties in Dubai with what exists back at home

She highlighted the uniqueness of the self-driving means of transportation and said she won't return to Nigeria

A Nigerian lady currently in Dubai has excitedly flaunted one of the many wonders of abroad life as she took a dig at Nigeria.

In a TikTok video, the lady took a metro means of transportation with some ladies and hilariously noted that the self-driving ride doesn't have a driver or a conductor.

She added that anyone telling her to return to Nigeria won't be taken seriously.

The excited lady gave a view of the metro rail and showcased its beautiful interior which was almost empty.

Speaking pidgin and Yoruba, she said there is no reason for passengers to be shouting their destinations unlike in Nigeria.

She went on to express her love for Dubai.

Social media reacts

Nadal said:

"We no need you for Nigeria, small time you go run broke after the enjoyment."

ask4gok said:

"No matter what, I will go back home once Peter Obi is declared Nigerian President."

okehanthony said:

"I saw dis in Madrid airport 14yrs ago so wake up please isn't a new thing just keep praying 4 ur country we shall get there someday."

Sylvester Oriakhi said:

''Don't worry Nigeria will soon wake up, from they sleep one day, when Peter obi we become president."

Adeyemo Deji375 said:

"Dont worry we they here dey make our money, keep enjoying metro."

Val Fortune Nwachukw said:

"My dear, stop making fun of Ur Country. We all are part of the problem. U see enjoying d sacrifice of another people and making noise."

