A TikTok video has captured the moment a young man saw his primary school teacher hawking on the road

Looking at the man as he worked on his laptop, the teacher nodded his head in recognition of his old student

Many Nigerians got emotional, lamenting about the horrible situation many teachers are going through in the country

A young man has gone on TikTok to share a video that captured the moment his friend saw his primary school computer teacher hawking rat poison on the street.

In the clip, the young man sat down with a laptop as the teacher stood some metres away from him. They seem to be having a conversation.

Many people said that they hope the teacher's situation changes very soon. Photo source: TikTok/@de_realgold

Primary school teacher hawked

The teacher was wearing his face mask, holding a sack that contains the things he was selling. The caption of the video read:

"God when, pple are really going through a lot."

Many Nigerian who reacted to the video wished that help would come the man's way soon as they said that teachers really suffer.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video thousands of likes with tens of comments from Nigerians.

Btucci said:

"Life no b anybody mate."

SUREST said:

"Nah Maruwa my own class teacher dey ride."

Holumide said:

"If u dey sch u fit b d best oo but street and life go humble u well."

Horlar said:

"Someone should just ask me to stop watching swears this is just too emotional."

Ur daddy baby said:

"The man go reach house think."

Su Lee Hat said:

"The song sef dae make person emotional."

God Never Fails said:

"Street is fckinn cold brrrr… If u dey sch u fit b d best oo but street and life go humble u well."

Man saw his class mate working as keke driver

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Akerele Oluwasogo, took to LinkedIn to narrate how he met his old schoolmate in Lagos.

Akerele said that an old classmate happened to be the driver of the keke (tricycle) that hit his car. Just as he angrily came down to check how bad it was, the driver turned out to be a known face.

The two reunited and got talking. During their conversation, the driver said he is ashamed that he is driving keke to make ends meet and his friend is looking so fresh in his car.

