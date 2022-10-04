Oluwaseun Ayansola, a young Nigerian student, has become the latest recipient of a scholarship to read law and finance at Oxford University, England

Ayansola announced the development on social media, remarking that it was a dream which is now a reality

According to the bright chap, he is one of the 45 outstanding students from around the world picked for the programme

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Nigerian student, Oluwaseun Ayansola, has excitedly announced securing a scholarship to further his studies at Oxford University, England.

The self-acclaimed Sage of Oxford shared the feat via his Twitter handle as he posted pictures taken abroad.

Oluwaseun Ayansola said it is a dream come true. Photo Credit: @OJayansola

Source: Twitter

Ayansola said it is a dream come true

Emphasising on the importance of the scholarship, Ayansola revealed that he happened to be one of the 45 students selected globally to do a masters in law and finance.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He admitted that his Twitter moniker which was set in 2016 was actually inspired by his dream of someday studying at the prestigious institution and appreciated God for making it a reality.

He went on to appreciate the scholarship awarders and his independent sponsors for being pivotal to his success. His tweets read in part:

"I am excited to announce that God did it! I recently resumed at the University of Oxford as an MSc in Law and Finance (MLF) candidate and an Alex Deno Foundation Scholar.

"The journey here was not without some road bumps but God has been incredibly kind to me. On any platform, I never shy away from the opportunity to say, it is not the lack of talent or prowess that limits us as Africans but the lack of means and resources.

"Needless to say that without the scholarships from the Faculty of Law, University of Oxford, the Alex Deno Foundation and my independent sponsors, this dream would have remained nothing but a dream, a spineless one! For this reason, I cannot thank all of them enough..."

See his tweet:

Social media reactions

@shez_chocolatey said:

"Congratulations!!!!.

"You look a bit like the 'Sage' that taught english in my jamb tutorial."

@theafolabidavid said:

"You have been remarkable and this news is motivation for me.

"Have the best time at Oxford. Congratulations Sage of Oxford!"

@EugeneDANIEL_ said:

"Congrats bro, I am so happy for you. God will see you through in all your endeavours."

@tamarangcouture said:

"Congratulations! I'm so happy for you, its not an easy feat.."

Nigerian man bags Harvard and Oxford scholarships

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had secured scholarships into Harvard and Oxford varsities.

The Nigerian in a series of tweets revealed that the two prestigious institutions happened to be the only two schools he ever put in for graduate studies.

On his parents' reactions to his academic feat, Destiny said it was a case of mixed feelings. He said they were excited and also pleasantly confused and this is due to their humble background. He wrote:

"My parents are excited, but also pleasantly confused. This is beyond them. Because from where we come, folks don’t wake up and dream of Harvard or Oxford. Now, my mum describes me in our dialect as “the child who was born with gold in his hands”. Everyone is happy about it."

Source: Legit.ng