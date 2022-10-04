A bold little Nigerian boy was recently called out on stage to lead the prayers during an occasion

While praying, the little boy wished for everyone present at the occasion to live very long and prosper

However, he added that anyone who feels like dying is allowed to leave the world and this kept people in stitches

A cute little boy caused a frenzy on social media with his weird prayer point during a recent occasion.

The bold child was called on stage to say some prayers in the presence of parents and guests.

Little boy prays during event

Source: Instagram

He grabbed the microphone and prayed for long life and prosperity for all parents and guests.

While everyone screamed amen, the little boy dropped a bombshell that made everyone including the master of ceremonies (MC) laugh so hard.

"In Jesus name, thank you Lord for daddy, thank you for mummy, thank you for nobody will die. Everybody will live long. They will not die until they feel like dying", the little boy prayed.

Hilarious reactions trail video of little boy praying on stage

Kelbenkynwanne said:

"Make everybody dey control their feelings o."

Misterkendy wrote:

"I cannot feel like dying ooo."

Eve_miegba said:

"Thank you lord for mummy. Thank you lord for daddy. At least he prayed."

Sandypreneur noted:

"He is right na. Nobody wan die young so the prayer point is valid."

Ucheh_ellah stated:

"Me I don’t feel like dying anytime soon."

Maleka_meje reacted:

"I feel like dying when am 2000 ooo."

Iamqueen_evelyn commented:

"Everybody in this comment section will not die until they feel like dying in Jesus name. Can I hear a big Amen."

Mommas_only_daughter added:

"Abeg ooo this prayer no be for this our Nigeria youth. Most of dem dey feel like dying every minute."

Watch the video below:

Little boy leads class in prayers

Source: Legit.ng