Some thoughtful brothers decided to surprise their brother who was going through emotional distress

The young man had bashed his expensive new whip, a Lamborghini, and this sad event weighed him down

After seeing their brother going through pain over the incident, the kind brothers bought a new car and surprised him with it

A young man was so thankful to his brothers who bought a new whip for him.

He had been gnashing his teeth and going through pain after crashing his newly purchased Lamborghini ride.

Boys gift brother a new whip Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Subsequently, his brothers felt pity for him and decided to surprise him with a new car to ease the pain he was feeling.

A heartwarming video shows the moment the brothers covered their brother's eyes as they led him to the new whip they purchased for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

After seeing the whip, he got emotional and hugged his brothers while expressing his gratitude to them.

Netizens gush as young boys gift new whip to their brother

Markangelcomedy said:

"You carry my future car Dey go surprise your brother. When you finish return am o."

Obaksolo wrote:

"Money is Good o. Make sure you make money."

Drbtgar stated:

"And they are so young. I will never be broke in Jesus name. Amen."

Sunniesnaresglobal commented:

"I will rather say this, I will never be broke in life, I will work hard, and the Lord will show me His favour and mercy."

Nakaayijoanitah8 reacted:

"I will never be broke in my life, I will work harder, and so help me God."

Officialbeacon_cj noted:

"Future wife must have a Lambo on her wedding night."

Tun_mise_ stated:

"God Abeg I don’t wanna be a mechanic I wanna be a baller."

Iammtrinityguy added:

"I will never be broke in my life, I will work harder to make it."

Femiy_artmazing_african added:

"But that was not even a crash now. Something that Sadiq in gwarimpa will fix in 20mins!!!! Abeg hope say no be sapa Dey make me talk like this shaa."

See video below:

Ladies surprise their father with new whip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man became a car owner in an adorable fashion. The man was gifted a new car by his daughters.

In a video capturing the emotional moment, as shared by BI Phakati on Facebook, the daughters gave their dad a wrapped package. The man opened it to find a car key inside. The ladies then led him to the compound where a white new whip was packed and told him it belonged to him.

The father who was already overwhelmed with emotions burst into soft sobs with a hand over his mouth in surprise.

Source: Legit.ng