A young lady has shared a video of her dog "reacting" to Burna Boy's Last Last in a way that came out hilarious

Filming the dog on a chair, the lady said despite the fact that the dog was eating, it still did not lose focus

Many people who saw the video wondered what may have served the dog "breakfast" to make it invested in the song so much

A young lady has made a very short video of her dog's "reactions" to Burna Boy's Last Last song, and people found it very funny.

The dog made a muffled howling sound when the song got to the part where the musician said, "I need igbo and shayo."

Many people said that Burna Boy must see the video. Photo source: TikTok/@nahyomee78

Love for Burna Boy's Last Last

As the song went on, the dog kept making sounds despite feasting on a bone. Words layered on the video online read:

"Lucy love for Burna Boy."

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 20,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kingsley Macclean said:

"Burna boy needs to see the remix is a hit mennnnnnn."

Theycallmeharriet said:

"Abi the song dey remind am about Lucky wey serve am breakfast."

Small_madam123 said:

"Be like dem don break he heart tire."

Bambi said:

"Even dog sef chop breakfast who i come be wey no fit chop am."

user172357356207 said:

"whatever this dog is going through, i understand lucy."

Yemisi said:

"Burna boy must see this oo."

Lolly said:

"no one , I mean not even Lucy is above breakfast."

