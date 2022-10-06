A video showing Mr Eazi dancing with a market woman as they both performed to his latest Patek song has stirred reactions

While they were dancing, other market women were behind and around them vibing as other people passed by

Many TikTokers were amazed by the woman's smooth moves as some said that she is a young lady at heart

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A market woman with cool dance moves has been going viral with her dance moves on TikTok with other old women.

People often wondered if she is truly an everyday market trader with the way she dances well. In a latest video, popular Musician Mr Eazi joined her as they vibed together to Patek song.

Many people applauded the market woman for her dance moves. Photo source: TikTok/@obinkrandaily

Source: UGC

Mr Eazi and an amazing market woman

The woman stood out with her TikTok dance style as she and the musician put up a choreography.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many who watched the clip said that the woman needs a dancing contract with the way she has been become popular on social media.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 180,000 likes with more than 2,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bebie May said:

"I swear that woman is a lady in mama form."

North Goddess said:

"this market woman what if I wan buy samtyn."

Queen said:

"My mum now wants a smartphone..Hmmmm,I now understand better."

Eunice Owusu190 said:

"The woman you guys sure say she b market woman ei."

Pris Humado said:

"This woman needs a dancing contract please."

O'Sayomi asked:

"Dope... Abeg where Makola market dey for Naija? I sabi Mokola market for Ibadan na the same?"

Boy sand Burna Boy's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared by a mother with the TikTok handle @lvssxx showed the moment she started playing Burna Boy's Last Last inside their family's car.

As soon as the song came on, one of the woman's children sang passionately, punching the car's seat hard.

His sister sitting beside him looked at the kid in surprise. The mother reacted, saying:

"My kid is broken guys."

Source: Legit.ng