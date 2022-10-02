A young lady has shared a video of her walking three lions as they calmed strolled in front of her without fuzz

The lady who held their leash calmly in the presence of professional zoo guards said she had a very unforgettable experience

Many TikTokers who watched her video were surprised at her bravery, saying they can never go near lions

A young lady with the TikTok handle @ituhadebetsubane has gone online to share her close experience with lions.

In a video that has gathered over one million views, the lady could be seen holding a stick behind the three big lions.

Many people said that the lady is brave. Photo source: TikTok/@ituhadebetsubane

Source: UGC

Walking with lions

They walked in front of her as she held the stick. They strutted as if they were pet dogs being walked by their owner.

She revealed that walking the animals was one experience she would never forget. She shared another clip to show people who were doubting that the lions were real.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 4,000 comments and thousands of likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

Tammy McCartean said:

"It seems like there’s lions haven’t seen that today’s lunch behind."

SM said:

"Most beautiful video I’ve ever seen. It looks like the lions are protecting the beautiful lady."

Nicole said:

"Yess Queen!!! Hold it down in Africa for all the Queens in America and around the world!!"

Priscilla Rodriguez said:

"They seem so royalty...Royalty... animals that God created..."

Leigha said:

"Best bodyguards ever."

Hungry-looking animals

