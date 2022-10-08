A fun video of Mavin Record act Rema's performance at a concert has sparked interesting reactions on social media

In the video, Rema was seen carrying a pretty lady in the think of his performance while concert-goers watched on

Nigerians have trooped to the comments section of the video to share mixed reactions, most of them spotted the countenance of other ladies at the show

Every concert-goer looks for that special moment when they have an encounter with their favourite artiste during performances, most especially the ladies.

One such interesting encounter happened during Rema's recent concert as a lady joined him on stage to entertain the crowd further.

Lady rocks Rema during performance. Credit: @heisrema @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

The Mavin records star carried the lady off the floor and held her close to himself as he continued to entertain others with his music.

At one point, he used just one hand to carry the lady, which was a lovely scene to behold.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Rema's lady carrying performance

Social media users across the nations have shared hilarious reactions to Rema's performance video where he carried a lady.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Vstarma:

"Omo all those girls con get jealous face."

Oops_girlie:

"Mehn see jealousy on the faces of other girls."

Ani_micheal80:

"If they say make he go refill cylinder now he go say e heavy ."

_Shed_lee:

"All men get power when e reach to raise woman like this."

DJopdot_iloveyou:

"So Rema get power like this he even carry the girl put for one side o."

Royalricch

"Those girls for audience don swear for Rema finish, which kain level of jealousy be this."

Lady left heartbroken as Asake rocks another babe during performance

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a young lady got social media buzzing following her reactions to singer Asake's fun time with another lady.

The lady opened her mouth in huge surprise as the singer passionately rocked another babe during his stage performance.

She noted that the singer served her breakfast, and Nigerians wondered whether she is Asake's girlfriend.

Source: Legit.ng