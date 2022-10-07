Some Nigerian traders did not take it lightly with a foam seller whose goods were almost ravaged by flood

In a trending video, the traders blew hot as they accused the foam seller of abandoning his goods for a woman

The video has however stirred emotions online as viewers express their displeasure with the recent reports of flooding

A Nigerian trader was recently slammed by his colleagues after his goods were almost swept away by a heavy flood.

They accused the foam seller, Sky, of 'playing love' with a woman and neglecting the foams which he had sampled for sale.

Traders accuse foam seller of neglecting his goods

Source: Instagram

A video showed the moment the foams were almost swept away as the traders kept on screaming and calling Sky.

According to the traders, they had been calling him for a long time to pack his goods, but he was too engrossed in his communication with a lady.

Fortunately, after Sky observed his goods being ravaged by flood, he quickly took action and his colleagues stepped in to help him.

Mixed reactions trail viral video

Amaflo1204 said:

"Gosh why are they laughing and videoing him instead of helping him? These phones!"

Fatiahmad47 wrote:

"They said they called him to pack up but he didn't respond. Not a reason to laugh at the tragedy anyway."

Cz_armani noted:

"Na person wey go love me like this I dey find."

Nyc_cosmetics_and_organics asked:

"Where was the owner before the rain started?"

Nafisaa_dee stated:

"So much for being your brother's keeper."

Watch the video below:

Lady walks through street covered in flood

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady in Asaba has shared a video showing her and a man walking through a flooded street. You would think they are in a river.

The water level was at their waists as they tried to walk through it. Filming herself, the lady showed a man walking with her while carrying a sack. The lady stated that the situation is what many people are going through in her community.

In reaction, some netizens funnily said that nature has brought a pool to her doorstep. Among those who reacted to her clip were TikTokers who feared for her safety, noting that there may be snakes in the water.

