A Nigerian man identified as Omogiade Mega Gideon has narrated how he took a bank to court over a failed N27k POS transaction

Gideon said he was eventually given N150k by the bank and an apology letter as they settled for an out-of-court settlement

The young man went on to advise netizens having issues with their respective bank on how to go about it

A Nigerian man, Omogiade Mega Gideon, has advised netizens on how to resolve issues with their banks as he revealed that he got N150k from his after suing them.

Gideon's statement was in response to a lady who lamented on Twitter about how N1.1 million was withdrawn from her account without her knowledge.

He won N150k. Photo Credit: Mirel Kipioro, Twitter/@MegaGideon

Source: Getty Images

In a tweet, Gideon said he had sued his bank over N27k failed POS transaction and refused their pleas.

He said they had an out-of-court settlement owing to an appeal from the magistrate and this saw him receive N150k from the bank and an apology letter.

"I took @UBAGroup to court over 27k failed POS transaction, they begged I no gree. Magistrate had to beg that we opt for settlement, the branch paid 150k and gave an apology letter. Find time and a closest branch to you, file for claim and within 6m-1year, they’ll hear word," he wrote.

When further pressed with questions by netizens, he advised:

"Get a lawyer, discuss legal fees.

"Have proofs you’ve tried all necessary available means to get a refund but failed.

"Your counsel will write to the bank, copy necessary 3rd party(ies) involved in the transaction. If they fail to resolve, file a claim, see them in court."

See his tweet below:

Social media reactions

@iamotistemitope said:

"Really happy hearing This that you won the case eventually.. please bro you need to do a thread on this to help lots of people in this situation. Please do a thread about the due process u took, so people can start their process too to sue banks for their misconduct."

@Ifeoluebby said:

"The process is not as difficult as you think. Just follow what he wrote or consult a lawyer. The process is very reliable compared to waiting for the yeye banks to clean there sh*it."

@tintinaliza said:

"@UBAGroup is still owing me 25k from a failed pos transaction since last year 15th November I went back and forth with the bank and they kept insisting the money left the bank already. The recipient never got the money. 25k hanging in the air for 10months now!!!"

@bentejnr said:

"Please how can we go about it ? My elder sister's account was freezed with plenty of money and at first they deducted 30k for no reason and when we complained they freezed the account completely... we have followed all the route available but no result."

Source: Legit.ng