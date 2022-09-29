Scholarships have proven to be one of the best enablers for Nigerians seeking to further their studies abroad or relocate

Before now, Nigerian students were required by most US varsities to present proof of English language proficiency like IELTS and TOEFL, but not anymore

In this article, you would find out the three of the many United States government-funded scholarships Nigerians can apply for in 2022

There exist over 2000 scholarships for international students across different countries, but the United States as a world power has become one of the choice destinations for international students of Nigerian descent.

The recent removal of Nigeria from countries whose students are required to provide English language proficiency like TOEFL and IELTS to study in many US varsities serves as the backdrop for this article.

It is noteworthy that International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is an international standardized test of English language proficiency for non-native English language speakers. Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) is another form of test that satisfies this same purpose.

Legit.ng highlights three United States government-funded scholarships Nigerians can apply for in 2022 without IELTS.

1. Fulbright Foreign Student Program

According to its official website, the Fulbright Foreign Student Program provides grants for graduate students, young professionals and artists from abroad to conduct research and study in the US.

It is a program administered by the bi-national Fulbright commission/ foundation or the United States of America embassies and receives over 4000 every year.

The scholarship which is tied to the duration of the program covers tuition fees, flight fees, health insurance and living allowance. Click here to apply.

2. Hurbert Humphrey Fellowship Program

Hurbert Humphrey Fellowship Program is a non-degree program that offers valuable opportunities for professional development through selected university courses, going for conferences, networking, and practical work experiences.

This scholarship covers housing allowance, tuition fee at the host university, travel allowance and others. Click here to apply.

3. US Embassy EducationUSA Opportunity Funds Program

This program is aimed at identifying academically qualified and highly motivated, low-income students in Nigeria.

Successful candidates are availed the opportunity to study in the United States on fully-funded scholarships. Click here to apply.

Top US varsity grants Nigerians IELTS, TOEFL waiver

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a top American university had granted Nigerians waiver to apply without IELTS or TOEFL.

The university has updated its English language requirement list for graduate students and included Nigeria as an English-speaking country.

Nigeria is listed by the World Factbook as an English-speaking country and Cornell University referenced the website in its own website. Previously the school insisted that Nigerian students must also present an English test before admission into its graduate school.

