Cornell University, USA has granted waiver to masters students from Nigeria who are seeking admission into the school

This came after Nigerian academic, Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi based in Canada wrote the school seeking the waiver

The waiver now means the school has recognised Nigeria as an English language-speaking country and removed from English test list

Cornell University, New York, USA has waived IELTS and TOEFL for Nigerians seeking master admission into the school.

The university has now updated its English language requirement list for graduate students and included Nigeria as an English-speaking country.

Cornell University now allows Nigerians to apply for masters without IELTS or TOEFL. Photo credit: Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng my Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, this is another victory for Nigerians seeking foreign education.

Nigeria is listed by the World Factbook as an English-speaking country and Cornell University referenced the website in its own website.

Previously the school insisted Nigerian students must also present an English test before admission into it's graduate school.

Social media reactions

Remy Chukwunyere said:

"You see that thing I kept saying... we speak and write this English language more than citizens of these countries that are dealing with us with all these their Proficiency tests. Take a second look at that message above!"

CHIKA NDUFOR said:

"Thank you for this post. I applied for a masters course with Cornell University. Emailed them for an application fee waiver and it got approved. In less than 30minutes , the department sent me a mail for a video essay. Thank you so much."

Ansumana F Jadama commented:

"My question is why just Nigeria? Why not The Gambia, Ghana?"

Amadou Issoufou Gaoh said:

"A little bit off subject but for us french speaking folks opportunities are shrinking. Thank you for what you're doing!!"

Chuks Eliemenye said:

"So elated to see this. Thank you so much sir."

Top Canadian removes Nigeria from English test list

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Dr Olumuyiwa got Athabasca university, Canada to grant English test waiver to Nigerian students.

The waiver came after a protest letter Dr Igbalajobi sent to the school.

Nigerians across social media platforms hailed the academic for his efforts.

