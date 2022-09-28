A Nigerian man identified as Bigstiff1994 has revealed why he has been finding it difficult to trust anyone except his mother

Bigstiff1994 shared his WhatsApp chats with his friend who confessed to sleeping with his ex-girlfriends

Reacting to the chats shared online, netizens sympathised with Bigstiff1994 and some people also shared their experiences

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Netizens have gotten emotional over sad story of a Nigerian man identified as Bigstiff1994.

The young man said he's been having serious trust issues after getting betrayed by his ex-girlfriends.

Man leaks chats with friend who slept with his exes Photo Credit: Maskot / Getty images, Bigstiff1994 / Twitter

Source: UGC

Bigstiff1994 shared his chats with one of his friends who confessed to sleeping with the girls at different times.

His friend narrated how he played the 'sympathy card' on one of the girls and she immediately fell for it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sharing the chats on Twitter, Bigstiff1994 said:

"When people ask me why I speak these ways and don’t trust anybody or women in general this is why. It was easy for my homeboy to sleep with all my exes. Very very easy and he bragged about it that Omo I wan nearly run mad.

"So pity me when I say I don’t know how to trust anyone who’s not my mom. Ptsd f*cks with me every day and night.

"I literally have experienced everything on earth there’s nothing I can’t relate too."

Netizens react as Bigstiff1994 shares touching story

Vickthor said:

"I don’t trust my mom either. Na me know wetin I Dey talk. Not all mothers are queen and second god. Mine is evil. Every mother is nice except mine."

Afia Sisi wrote:

"You shouldn't even trust yourself because even you are a danger to yourself. You ha.te yourself so much that you cannot see the danger your useless friend is to you. A friend who while you are arrested went to sleep with your girlfriend but you are here blaming girls."

DLG reacted:

"Dude you’re here talking about your exes… it’s your so called main guy you should fear. He appears to covet everything you have. Barking up the wrong tree."

Nonso commented:

"You need therapy. Serious one and I'm not trolling."

See tweet below:

Man weeps after finding out that his girlfriend cheated

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man could not hold back his tears after finding out that his girlfriend already did introduction to another man.

The young man in a voice note making rounds online, shared his sad ordeal while noting that he had no idea about her cheating escapades. A video showed him crying profusely after losing his girlfriend to another man.

According to him, he thought they were still together in a relationship, not knowing that she has already planned to tie the knot with another man.

Source: Legit.ng