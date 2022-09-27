A talented Nigerian artiste, Valentine Chinemerem Amaechi, has impressed people online with his craft and drawings of several celebrities.

The graduate of Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, makes realistic artworks with the use of charcoal pencil and acrylic paint.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Valentine talked about his passion for artistry and how it all started.

How the journey started

Valentine began drawing at the early age of seven. According to the graduate, he began with comic drawings of caricatures seen in newspapers.

Employing the use of graphite on a sketchpad, Valentine began making his artworks which he takes to school to paste on walls.

"Not everyone liked it but I kept on practising", Valentine told Legit.ng.

Speaking further, the artist said his skill improved when he got to the tertiary institution and he never stopped pasting his works on the walls for everyone to see.

Getting support from family

According to Valentine, he never believed he would be an artist. He just did what he did for fun and because he liked drawing.

However, his parents gave him all the support he needed and pushed him to see a means of livelihood in his passion for art.

Presently, Valentine has made several artworks of friends, customers, and celebrities including Jay Z and Joe Boy.

"I have done portraits employing the use of acrylic paint, graphite and charcoal pencil of several celebrities, influential personalities and fellow visual artists the likes of Jay Z, Mr Peter Obi, Nelson Mandela, Burna Obi, Wizkid, Davido, Adekunle Gold, Fire Boy, Joe Boy, Falz, Rema, Arinze Stanley, Ken Nwadiogbu", Valentine said.

Why I am so passionate about arts

Speaking on his passion for his job, Valentine said it stems from the desire to 'give life to lifeless surfaces'. The works of other amazing artists also inspire him greatly.

In his words:

"My passion for my craft is beyond measure, having the ability to give life to lifeless surfaces at ease is worth passionate about.

"I get inspired when I see other amazing artists making a wonderful piece of art in their own way so I try to make mine unique using basic materials, such as pencils, paper, blending smudge, eraser and cotton buds. I literally converted my hobby into a business and not a job, that's inspirational for me."

My challenges as an artist

Valentine said it is usually saddening to be undervalued by people who do not appreciate arts or know the worth of an artist.

"It could be a bit challenging to live in a world where people don't really know your worth as an artist, trying to get the right audience that would buy and truly appreciate your works could be difficult at times.

"Due to the economy, people don't get to pay that much on an art piece which could also be frustrating."

Is your job lucrative?

Valentine described his job as lucrative since people pay for 'his years of experience and not for materials.'

"As an artist, people don't really pay for your materials rather they pay for your years of experience and your expertise. More reason why when a person goes for an interview, the employers ask the employee his years of experience.

"I use more of my experience than my materials which literally makes it lucrative. My art journey has been flexible with the invention of technology being able to converse with people within my reach and beyond, having to share my ideas with them has been great and lucrative as well", he said.

