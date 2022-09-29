Popular skit maker Carter Efe is marking his 21st birthday today and has decided to celebrate in a unique way

Carter Efe shared some lovely pictures of him posing beside a luxurious car as he also used the popular Wizkid’s bird icon in his caption

While many have taken to different social media platforms to celebrate Carter, others are, however, insisting 21 is not his real age

Nigerian skit maker Carter Efe, who went viral for dropping the song Machala in honour of music star Wizkid, turned 21 years old on Thursday, September 29.

To make it even more special, Carter Efe took to his different social media accounts to share some birthday photos.

Carter Efe poses beside a luxurious car on 21st birthday. Credit: @carterefe

Source: Instagram

In the pictures, the skit maker was seen posing beside a luxurious car, but it is unknown whether it belongs to him or not.

Carter also added the popular Wizkid’s bird icon in the caption of his post.

He wrote:

“IG 21❤️Happy birthday to me CHARIS❤️.”

See the post below:

He shared the same photo on his Instagram page. See his post below:

Reactions as Carter Efe marks 21st birthday

Social media users sent in their birthday wishes, but some were of the opinion that Carter is more than 21.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

bestever:

"21 years of being a water bender It's not easy Katara would be proud of you Happy birthday ."

khings1:

"Comot for front of that car abi you wan wash the car."

ossai_victor:

"How many times u don celebrate birthday this year abeg. You dey 21 years since 2015? Nawa o."

jediwilli96:

"Now I see, no wonder u dey rock everything with pant upandan. Happy 21st birthday kid bro. No shades."

ballboy:

"Carter wait make I tell you.. Firstly u no be 21 bro."

tobilorbahog:

"Happy birthday bruh. Have a spitful day."

Berri Tiga says Carter Efe and Sydney tried to pay him off

In a viral video, singer Berri Tiga opened up on what transpired between him and Carter Efe after the skit maker called him ungrateful.

Berri Tiga, in the video, confirmed the proposal reached between him and Carter for the song was 95-5%, where carter takes the highest. He, however, added that they later renegotiated to 70-30, where he gets 30%.

The singer revealed he later received a call from popular skit maker Sydney Talker a day later to buy off the song for the sum of N100k.

Source: Legit.ng