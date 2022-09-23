Basically, it is one's constitutional right as a Nigerian to be able to sue another person provided that the person is not a minor

Some bold Nigerian students have dragged President Buhari, the governors, JAMB and universities

A 19-year-old Nigerian boy who took JAMB to court however landed in the police net over manipulation and forgery

While many persons may never approach a law court in their lifetime, some young Nigerian students have dared to tread where angels failed to do so.

Inasmuch as there is no prize for suing anyone and that the case may go in any direction, there is no harm in exercising one's constitutional rights.

Ekpo (L), President Buhari (M) and Agatha (R) Horacio Villalobos, Twitter/(@BenueFirst_), Facebook/Soaz News, Leadership

Source: Getty Images

In this article, Legit.ng revisits stories of Nigerian students who have sued people and institutions many wouldn't dream of.

1. Final year student sues President Buhari and the 36 state governors to court

A final year student of Benue State University, identified as Soohemba Agatha Aker has dragged President Buhari and the 36 state governors to court over alleged poor handling of the ASUU strike by the federal government.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In her suit filed through a SAN, she prayed the court to stop the payment of Buhari and the state governors' salaries and allowances till the strike is totally resolved.

Agatha dragged Buhari to court. Photo Credit: Horacio Villalobos, Twitter/(@BenueFirst_)

Source: Getty Images

She also sought the court to make a similar order for all political office holders in the country.

According to her, the lingering strike is affecting her as well as all other students in public universities across the country.

It remains to be seen how the suit will pan out.

2. Final year student takes university to court after he was expelled

A Nigerian student identified as Iniobong Ekpo Isang took Akwa Ibom University to court after he was expelled over a social media post he made against the governor of the state, Udom Emmanuel.

Legit.ng reported that Isang who was a finalist in the department of agricultural engineering, had accused the governor in an article on Facebook of failing to fulfil his financial promise to graduating students in 2017.

Ekpo took Akwa Ibom University for expelling him. Photo Credit: Soaz News

Source: Facebook

The post was made by the student using a pseudonym, Afrosix Jaara, wherein he also accused the governor of 'scamming' the students.

In a letter that was made available on Facebook intimating the university of the court action, the student's plea includes a demand of N20 million for damages, reinstatement into the campus without encumbrances.

3. Boy, 19, sues JAMB

A 19-year-old boy identified as John Chinedu sued the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for allegedly changing his UTME result.

However, after reportedly giving Chinedu plenty of opportunities to confess, JAMB registrar Professor Ishaq Oloyede, opened the examination body's server to prove that the student manipulated the result.

He took JAMB to court. Photo Credit: Leadership

Source: UGC

It was gathered that his original UTME score is 265 while he allegedly forged it and changed it to 380. He was handed to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Student takes his hostel landlord to court and wins the case

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 19-year-old student had won a court case over his hostel landlord.

Jack Simm of the University of East Anglia (UEA), UK dragged his hostel landlord to court in 2020 for an alleged breach of contract as he claimed his flat took the appearance of a construction site.

In his case against the company behind Velocity Student Accommodation, the 19-year-old undergraduate explained that the hostel had no heating or Wi-Fi, with dust covering everywhere as builders still worked on the place.

He added that he left the place and stopped paying rent after the landlord failed to rectify the issues brought to his table - that was when he started building the case. A report by Wales Online indicated that the undergraduate used his revision textbooks to fight the case that started in his first year and was won in his second year.

Source: Legit.ng