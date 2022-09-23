A young woman identified as Peace Loise has accused men of marginalising ladies who are vir'gins

In a video that she shared on TikTok, she claimed that men no longer look in the direction of vir'gins unlike before

Peace went ahead to appeal to men to stop the marginalisation as vir'gins are also worthy of love and care

A lady on TikTok, Peace Loise, has claimed that men are no longer interested in being with vir'gins.

In a video shared on TikTok, Peace who tagged herself a vir'gin lamented over the difficulty in finding a man despite keeping herself pure.

Lady laments over alleged marginalisation of vir'gins Photo Credit: Peace Loise / TikTok, Pixdeluxe / Getty images

She lamented that vir'gins used to be the standard before things changed. According to her, vir'gins are now being marginalised and treated without respect.

She further appealed to men all over the world to respect ladies who keep themselves pure and look in their direction.

In her words:

"Hi guys so today I'm gathering all my courage to talk to you guys about something you have been asking me in my comments. So it is true I am a vir'gin. That feels too good to say. And the reason I'm coming out is because I've realized we are marginalised in the society.

"We used to be the standard but right now you can't find a man who says he wants to marry a vir'gin. I don't understand how that changed but I believe we deserve recognition. I believe we deserve to be respected because we have kept ourselves pure for the men. It's just so sad to see that all the work we put in preserving our purity for the men is not being recognized.

"I will like to tell the men out there that we still exist and they should just look in our direction because we want them."

Peace Loise sparks controversy over comment about vir'gins being marginalised

@hamikall said:

"We don't keep our v card for the sake of a man that's very misleading. Keeping one's virg'inity is a personal choice for oneself."

@africangal33 wrote:

"It's not easy keeping pure lately. May God recognise your efforts n give u a pure Prince.It takes alot just know."

@pharis98 added:

"Congratulations for being pure."

@hillarymuzika stated:

"You are good and you really deserve to get your perfect match do not listen to them you are worthy."

@winifred499 added:

"It's ok congrats,I also managed till marriage but I don't see the reason for exposing yourself. Thankyou."

@jonafish62 reacted:

"Thanks for sharing. Keep yourself pure not only for men but for yourself respect."

56-year-old vir'gin says she needs a husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 56-year-old vir'gin identified as Alvera Uwitonze has lamented the difficulty of finding a husband.

The lady who is bent owing to her physical challenge has never had a boyfriend all her life and is now lonely. In an interview with Afrimax, Alvera revealed she had suitors when she was younger but turned all of them down and now regrets that decision.

The woman lamented that her physical challenge has made matters worse as men prefer normal or younger ladies.

