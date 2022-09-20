A Chinese lady has elicited mixed reactions on social media with her sweet post for her Nigerian man

The lady shared a video of them together with a personal sentiment that African men are the best

She went on to confess to netizens that she doesn't know what "her Nigerian brother" used on her

A Chinese lady has taken to social media to gush over her Nigerian lover with a sweet write-up.

In a TikTok video posted via her account @smileokoro, she was full of praises for men of the African continent.

She gushed over him. Photo Credit: TikTok/@smileokoro

The TikTok clip showed the lovebirds in a loved-up pose as she did a velfie. She admitted that she doesn't know what her Nigerian lover used on her.

According to her, she just can't stop loving and thinking about him. She wrote:

"African men are the best I can’t still tell what your Nigerian brother used on me that I can’t stop loving and thinking of him."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

kelvin7484 said:

"That is called true love. You can find your love anywhere."

Augustinemiracle said:

" He didn't use anything since you are having thoughts that he did if e use u no go even dey think weda e use na love yah."

onyedika nworah said:

"Nothing oo,when u decide to appreciate a man ,u tend to see more love."

user1451802002222 said:

"He Love you and he don't cheat on you that's all, having Nigerian husband is the sweetest thing on earth."

Daniel Collins said:

"Nothing exactly he is only caring the same as his other brothers like me."

Leinad Tiana said:

"Your don marry your gift card vendor vendor wey we dey manage."

Victor Ramon said:

"Yes sometimes we just dont know why we like someone and we cant stop loving them."

