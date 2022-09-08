A Nigerian lady identified as Splendour has caused a frenzy online after singing popular song, Overdoze, by Mavin records

In a video shared on TikTok via her official account, the young lady sweetly sang the song and people loved it

Reacting to the video, several netizens on the app showered accolades on her and praised her amazing voice

A video of a young Nigerian girl, Splendour, singing Overdoze by Mavin records in Igbo language has stirred massive reactions.

The dark-skinned lady stunned fans as she translated the song and sang beautifully without missing any word.

Lady sings Overdoze in Igbo language Photo Credit: @splendouronthemic

Source: UGC

While sharing the impressive video via her TikTok account @splendouronthemic, she asked people to be nice when sharing their thoughts about the video.

Netizens air their opinions

Reacting to the video, many netizens hailed Splendour over her amazing voice and talent.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

@iamdelyan said:

"Oya do another one, trouser is, uwe ogologo ọkpa, and overdoze is, ngafe or Oke."

@perfec_tin0 stated:

"I can’t like more than 3 of your video but I love all ur videos you’re too good."

@chuksdyk commented:

"Mehn you try ohhh. You needed to see how i concentrated in listening."

@_afro.queen2 reacted:

"Crayon and u should do a collab since he’s igbo this would be great."

@jasmineodii2 added:

"Wow this is more interesting I love it igbo to the world one love sis."

@king_mk80 said:

"This is very sweet I be yoruba but mehn I love this. Please do the real song with this sweet voice."

Watch the video below:

Young lady sings Overdoze as baby dances

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that video showing a young Nigerian lady singing Overdoze by Mavin stars has got many people praising her. While singing, she tried hard to keep a kid wanting to come in front of the camera at bay.

Seconds into the performance, the baby was filmed dancing some metres away. The kid later succeeded in getting a grip of the phone and kept smiling at the camera as the lady continued singing.

One of the musicians on the song, Ayra Starr, reacted to the video. At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with thousands of views.

Source: Legit.ng