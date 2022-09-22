Building your house as a salary earner when you already know how much comes in for you every month could be a challenge

The first step to take after you have already got a land is to speak to your builder to know what it would take you

A building expert who spoke to Legit.ng revealed 500 blocks would be enough to lay the foundation of a three bedroom house

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Despite the various argument in recent weeks about house not being a good investment, owning one is still a big achievement for many who are always at the mercy of whimsical landlords.

It is understandable that setting out on a building project could look like an enormous tasks for Nigerians, especially salary earners.

An expert said that 500 blocks would enough for a three bedroom house. Photo source: Nairaland

Source: UGC

When taken one step at a time, owning your home could become a reality with strong commitment. In this report, Legit.ng, will be looking at some steps to take towards achieving that. The steps are for those who are already land owners.

1. Cutting and clearing

As simple as it sounds, wedding and clearing your piece of land is the first step. Get a good labourer who can do the work for you. Cutting and clearing a plot of land could be as high as N10,000, depending on your location.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

You may also need to uproot trees if there are any on the land. You should note that this comes at a different price.

2. Get your plan drawn and approved

Before your set out on building, know your community or state laws and how to seek an approval. Approach and architect and get your plan drawn. Your building blueprint will give a direction to your builder.

The reason why a government approval is important is to avoid issue with the town planning ministry. You do not want to have your project fall foul of the law when you have sunk in money.

3. Foundation

After clearing your land, the next big thing to work on is the foundation. It is the most important part of your building. When Legit.ng spoke with a seasoned builder, Gbenga, in Ibadan, he gave an extensive details of what are needed for a three bedroom family building and they are follows:

500 blocks (estimate of N280 per one)

1 load of sand

1 load of gravel

15 bags of cement

4. Paying your labourers

Before getting those materials, it is necessary you conclude your negotiation with the builder. For Gbenga, he said he charges N80,000 to get such foundation done.

Your builder's price may be different depending on your location.

5. Be the supervisor.

You know you are a salary earner and you are trying to manage your resources as well as possible. So, you will have to be your own project supervisor.

While being the supervisor, ensure every bag of cement is accounted for. You do not want people pilfering from you.

Now that the foundation is set

Now that your foundation is done, take a rest and strategise on when to take it from there. The next big expenses will come when you want to roof.

22-year-old lady started building her house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful lady went on TikTok to reveal that she got her land at the age of 21, after seeing a beautiful house design she loved.

In 2021, she started working on the foundation. A video she shared showed the work progress in days.

So far, the lady has been able to get the house to the roofing level, showing she has done the major work on building the structure.

Source: Legit.ng