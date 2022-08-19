Nguea Dipita, a man who teaches people on how best to use their money, has advised against building houses without streams of income

Dipita added that people who do not plan their resources well may end up tying their wealth down in liabilities

Many social media users who reacted to his opinion did not agree with him about a house being a worthless investment

A man known as Nguea Dipita on TikTok has advised people against using their active income to build houses, calling it a liability.

He started his teaching by talking about an abandoned structure in his neighbourhood that the owner has been building since he was in primary school.

The man said that investing in income-giving businesses is wise. Photo source: TikTok/@dr_nguea_dipita

Grow your streams of income

Dipita said that up till now, the man is yet to complete the structure. He argued that the biggest error people make is to immobilise their money all in the name of building houses.

He stated the best thing a person can do is to invest their active income and compound the interest from the income into another investment.

According to him, the smart way to start building is to use the interest from a third investment move. Many people expressed mixed reactions.

Dale carnage said:

"It happen to me in 2011 I ended selling the house back up to now I’m thinking about that mistake I do."

Zen asked:

"Invest in what then? that is the real issue."

Kenkutie said:

"House is not a liability don’t confuse people,ok fine if u invest in business wat will use the money for many people na still to build house."

Collins Maka said:

"Sometimes the rent you pay every year can build a house."

Dav Mak368 said:

"This is not a liability Sir, value of the land and the building materials now compared to when you were in primary ain't same now."

Mandy said:

"This is what happened to me, since 2019 I started the house project till now I have not roof the house talk more of finishing it."

Silima said:

"Great advice my mom has been telling me this…build even cheap rental houses,even if it’s iron sheet only…"

Another man advises against house building

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man known as Emmanuel on TikTok spoke about investment and how to build a steady stream of income.

In a short video, he stated that buying property in Nigeria is not a good investment. He noted that the only time that a person can do that is if one does not need the money.

He said:

"If you have a business that has the potential of giving you money, invest your money into your business, forget building house, pay your rents. Manage the rent, stay there, build the business..."

