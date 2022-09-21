A young lady got many people praising her after making a cover of Burna Boy's Last Last and posting it online

Using French language, the lady's version of the song had many people vibing to the tune of the Grammy winner's hit

Among those who reacted to her video were social media users who hoped that she had a right to use the sound

A young musician with the handle @meesyz has done a beautiful cover of Burna Boy's hit song, Last Last.

What amazed many people was that she did the remix of the song using French. Even though some of those who watched did not understand her lyrics, they loved the sound.

The lady sat in front of the TV and vibed to the cover song. Photo source: @burnaboygram. TikTok/@meesyz

Source: Instagram

French version of Burna Boy's Last Last

Singing along to the song, the lady used the words "Last Last" in her remix. In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady sat in front of the TV as her cover played.

Many people hoped she got permission from Burna Boy's management before using the sound to make a song.

Watch the video below:

Issues of copyright

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1000 comments with more than 180,000 likes. Some netizens asked her to get permission from Burna Boy's management.

Below are some of the reactions:

ola_ said:

"Toni Braxton and Burna team will soon hound you for sampling the sound. PS: your cover is lit."

Toheeb Shittu said:

"Pls tag Burna boy for remix."

kizito said:

"You have a beautiful smile."

MAGAJI Innocent said:

"Please, I'm a Nigerian, I will advice you to get a copy right quickly from Burna management. Atlantic Record might bring down the video."

VisAshi_Official replied:

"It's just a cover, as long it's say las las cover by burna boy she is good to go."

ayowaleojo said:

"Very nice one i love it thank you so much for this."

