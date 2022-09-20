A beautiful young lady felt so bitter after she was asked to wash plates and fetch water at her home town

The lady identified as @meetlauretta said she had just finished celebrating her introduction when she was sent on errands

Sharing her pain on TikTok, she lamented over being the last born and netizens sympathised with her

A young woman has expressed her displeasure after getting sent on errands following her introduction ceremony.

The lady identified as @meetlauretta lamented that she wasn't allowed to bask in the euphoria of her introduction ceremony before being sent on errands.

Bride-to-be washes plates after introduction ceremony Photo Credit: @meetlauretta

A hilarious but touching video showed her sitting sadly on the pavement with dirty plates heaped in front of her.

She also revealed that she was asked to fetch water and do chores because she was the last born in her family.

In her words:

"And to think yesterday was my introduction. They still make me know I am the last born of my family today. Life no balance. It was not a small thing. I was sent to fetch water."

Netizens sympathise with Lauretta

@lukesyntyche said:

"Same thing for me o my wedding was yesterday as at 7 am yesterday morning I went to buy pepper bcos the one they bought in d market no reach on my day."

@ebundia reacted:

"Same here too although they washed plate buh I was the one that arranged the kitchen I even fell down cos I want to carry d cooler up."

@monalisa2227 commented:

"Same here. Yesterday was mine same thing happened."

@smartb65 asked:

"Who wan wash the plates before?"

@sharonjonas02 recounted:

"Me that shopped, cooked & washed the dishes after my sister. It's preparation for what's to come when you born. Na last born we be, we no kill person."

Watch the video below:

