A young Nigerian man got many people talking when he spoke Igbo to a Chinese lady as they walked on the street

With bright smiles on her face, the Chinese responded to his greeting in Igbo, saying she is very fine

Many TikTok users were amazed that the lady can speak the language at a beginner's level despite being a foreigner

A video of a young Nigerian man and a Chinese lady speaking Igbo has stirred lovely reactions on social media.

In the clip, the man who was walking with the lady on the street asked how she is using Igbo language and she responded in the same tongue, saying she is fine.

Many people were amazed that the lady spoke Igbo in a video. Photo source: TikTok/@mrchina87

Source: UGC

Igbo is beautiful

Though she did not speak much of the language, she kept blushing all through. The young man, therefore, implored people on the value of speaking Igbo.

In his words:

"You see, the Chinese is speaking Igbo. So you people should speak Igbo wherever you are. Igbo is beautiful."

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions to the video:

Dora said:

"she said I don't know before saying adinma."

Milano empire said:

"Am proud to be Igbo from anambra ihiala swears."

alozorchidera945 said:

"I don't even speak broken anymore lol Igbo is mine."

theseniorprefect said:

"This one do go video for unizik."

Onyedikachukwu said:

"our unizik, Am very proud of her."

Alexis asked:

"Wait this is amazing does she live in Nigeria?"

Chioma said:

"Igbo amaka, proudly igbo."

Newstar said:

"make another video with her, I followed you because of this."

skyflute1 said:

"she first and said she dont know it then she answered odika ina acho whine m."

Source: Legit.ng