A beautiful Nigerian lady has shared her pain on TikTok after removing one of her reproductive organs

The young lady with TikTok handle @Ifyberry1 claimed she was born with two reproductive organs

Ify said she finally decided to take out one of the organs but after taking such action, she regretted her decision

A Nigerian lady has recounted her experience after undergoing a process to remove one of her reproductive organs.

The TikTok user identified as @ifyberry1 said she was born as a hermaphrodite (having two reproductive organs).

Lady with two reproductive organs Photo Credit: @ifyberry1

Source: UGC

Recently, she decided to take out one of the organs but instantly regretted her action afterwards.

Ify hinted in her post that she removed the male organ and started feeling bad and missing her old self.

According to her, she doesn't like the 'girl life' and she desires to go back to being a hermaphrodite.

In her words:

"I miss being a hermaphrodite. I regret getting rid of one. How do I even cope with this new life? This girl stuff is not for me."

Mixed reactions trail video of Ify

@onyekachukwu383 said:

"I feel ur pain baby ur free to visit me let's hang out."

@jihadfardbilal.bey wrote:

"You will get thru it just remember you are still you."

@estherchiugo noted:

"Go and fix it back don't stress us."

@oscarcity3 commented:

"Hey girl nothing to worry about okay, I just followed you, please follow back let's chat in a bit."

@_havanasyndrome said:

"Happiness is within, you weren’t happy then and you’re not happy now."

@cumybtc stated:

"Nonsense, you don't even know what you want."

@uzoebochrischinedu remarked:

"Cry your cry. We all have our cries. It's a phase."

Watch the video below:

Lady born with male and female organs finds love

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady simply called Mystique Evolving has stated that contrary to the belief that God only created male and female genders, intersex beings were also created.

The lady was born with both male and female organs. Mystique Evolving had gone viral in 2019 following her interview with BBC News Pidgin spotlighting her ordeal as a trans lady.

In that interview, the lady tearfully narrated how she faced rejection from family and discrimination from people, forcing her to live in isolation for over 10 years. Mystique recalled one time her family people beat her up over her condition.

Source: Legit.ng