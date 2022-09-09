"My Sister, Get Ready for Him Tonight": Reactions to Viral Video of Man Doing 26 Push-Ups for Wife At Wedding
- An interesting video has shown the moment a young groom did at least 26 push-ups in front of his wife during their wedding
- Wedding guests, as well as the entire congregation, were stunned as the young fellow gallantly performed the energy-sapping exercise
- As the man continued to push up, one soldier and one other man joined him as the audience roared in uncontrollable excitement
A man has attracted the attention of social media users after he was seen performing push-ups during his wedding.
It is not known if the man is a soldier, but when he was performing the push-ups, another man in army unform joined him.
Church roars in excitement
In the video which is titled "When you marry a military man", the groom performed at least 26 push-ups before he rested.
The bride watched silently, apparently taking in the whole positive vibe being displayed by her man.
The congregation erupted in wild excitement after seeing what the man did. Social media users have joined the excitement as they have sharply reacted to the video which was posted on TikTok.
Watch the video below:
TikTok users react
Internet users have besieged the comment section of the post to analyse it properly. Many of them praised the man for the impressive thing he did for his wife. But others clearly said he was warming up and getting set for their honeymoon and they also asked the lady to get ready.
@user3777592980816 said:
"Exercise for the honeymoon."
@Micoolj commented:
"My sister get ready for tonight."
@mummy’s boy said:
"Today be today."
@Emmanuel commented:
"That' show that get ready tonight. Who count the exercise that's just the beginning?"
