An interesting video has shown the moment a young groom did at least 26 push-ups in front of his wife during their wedding

Wedding guests, as well as the entire congregation, were stunned as the young fellow gallantly performed the energy-sapping exercise

As the man continued to push up, one soldier and one other man joined him as the audience roared in uncontrollable excitement

A man has attracted the attention of social media users after he was seen performing push-ups during his wedding.

It is not known if the man is a soldier, but when he was performing the push-ups, another man in army unform joined him.

Wedding guests roared in excitement when the man performed the push-up exercise. Photo credit: TikTok/@mrjanktv.

Church roars in excitement

In the video which is titled "When you marry a military man", the groom performed at least 26 push-ups before he rested.

The bride watched silently, apparently taking in the whole positive vibe being displayed by her man.

The congregation erupted in wild excitement after seeing what the man did. Social media users have joined the excitement as they have sharply reacted to the video which was posted on TikTok.

TikTok users react

Internet users have besieged the comment section of the post to analyse it properly. Many of them praised the man for the impressive thing he did for his wife. But others clearly said he was warming up and getting set for their honeymoon and they also asked the lady to get ready.

@user3777592980816 said:

"Exercise for the honeymoon."

@Micoolj commented:

"My sister get ready for tonight."

@mummy’s boy said:

"Today be today."

@Emmanuel commented:

"That' show that get ready tonight. Who count the exercise that's just the beginning?"

Soldiers dance hard in public

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that some soldiers were seen dancing and celebrating merrily in public.

However, the soldiers abruptly stopped dancing the moment they saw their boss approaching the scene.

One partiuclar dancer failed to notice when the boss approached as he continued dancing with excitement. The video generated a lot of laughter and funny reactions from social media users who saw it.

