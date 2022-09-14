A man with a very different approach to business has been spotted selling roasted plantain by the roadside

The man identified as Patrick Fosu has gone viral due to his peculiar way of dressing in corporate attire to attend to his business

He however complained of harassment from government authorities who always accost him due to the spot he stays

Patrick Fosu, a Ghanaian man who sells roasted plantain has gone viral because of his peculiar dress sense.

Fosu dresses in corporate attire whenever he is going to attend to his business which he does by the roadside in Accra.

Patrick Fosu has gone viral due to his way of dressing. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Andy Dankyi Oppong and Mabelin Santos/Getty Images.

Photos of Fosu shared on Linked by Andy Danky Oppong have attracted the attention of several people on the internet.

In the photos, Fosu was seen dressed in a white shirt which was properly tucked in with a tie to match.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly has sacked me from Spanner Bus stop

Mr Fosu has however lamented that government authorities are always disturbing him because of where he stays and does his business.

He said:

“The Accra Metropolitan Assembly has sacked me times without number from this place, but I still find myself here.

“The A.M.A is the one worrying us here, the officials come around to sack us from here."

According to him, he was once sent to a cell by the authorities after he was seen on the spot and for refusing to move from the place which he describes as lucrative. But he was set free by a judge.

Nigerian journalist, Amaka Okoye said she knows the man. Her words:

"He is quite an interesting fellow. In 2020 I interviewed him. At the time he sold roasted corn. His tie and dress sense generally stood out as always."

Smartly dressed Keke rider sighted in Lagos

In a related story previously reported by Legit.ng, a Keke driver attracted huge attention on social media due to the different way he dresses to work.

Segun Ogundare aka Corporate Keke driver is popular on social media after he was first introduced by Legit.ng.

The man goes to work wearing a shiny suit. His Keke is also somewhat different from others as it is customised. He sometimes also doubles as a motivational speaker online and in his Keke too.

