A Nigerian man has attracted online attention after he broke down in tears to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Many people across the world have mourned the death of the respected British monarch who passed on September 8

The latest mourner appeared in a viral video crying bitterly about the great loss as he is consoled by people around

A Nigerian man has broken down in profuse tears, crying seriously over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A video seen online shows the man bitterly morning the demise of the British monarch who passed at the age of 96.

The man cried profusely to mourn Queen Elizabeth II. Photo credit: @instablog9ja.

Source: Instagram

In the video said to have been recorded in Enugu, the man is seen in a bar where he came down to tears, shaking his head in sorrow.

People around offered him words of condolence asking him to take heart. The man's name is not immediately clear but his sorrowful attitude has gone viral and touched many.

The video has stirred reactions on Instagram where it was posted by @instablog9ja.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

The video has been met with mixed reactions among social media users who have seen it on Instagram.

See some of the comments below:

@kingsaffairsproducts said:

"Give him one bottle of beer."

@xlyteofficial said:

"Eeya, maybe they’re related true true. The mother that mothered his mother mothered her mother."

