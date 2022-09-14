An amazing video of a white man showing off his dance moves has gone viral on social media

In the viral video, the oyinbo man danced perfectly to Soweto beat and twisted his waists in a captivating manner

Social media users have showered accolades on him with several netizens noting that he dances better than them

An oyinbo man has stunned people online after participating in the trending Soweto challenge

Soweto challenge was kick-started by popular Nigerian singer, Victony, following the release of his song.

Oyinbo man participates in Soweto challenge

Source: Instagram

A heartwarming video shows the oyinbo man dancing to the beat with a huge smile on his face.

Dressed in ash coloured top and shorts, the white man danced and twisted his face in line with the Soweto beat.

Netizens applaud oyinbo dancer

Social media users have showered praises on the white man.

Official.wiseboy said:

"See Client wey I send store."

Hungryspoon.ng stated:

"Person client don join TikTok."

Peterdcomedian noted:

"No be lewandonsky be this."

Officialrichrap wrote:

"No be lewandowski be this."

Iam_oscarseunb stated:

"Y this guy no tag am. See fresh client."

Edet7860 commented:

"I love the move sha. How I wish I could even carry myself."

The_lady_hannie said:

"I literally watch it more than twice. Yo you good. He dances with so much ease. He must have stayed in Nigeria for sometime."

Nets.ukpong asked:

"Person client don turn dancer ooo. Who get this fine client? How can this man dance better than us?"

Oyinbo man dances to cultural song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white man was recently spotted participating in a cultural dance competition with a Nigerian man.

In an adorable video on the internet, the duo were seen dancing to an Igbo song playing in the background. They both danced and shook their waists and some people, especially whites, gathered at the scene to cheer them on.

While some Nigerians applauded the duo generally, some others channeled their praises to the oyinbo man noting that he got pretty good dance moves. The video has gone viral on social media.

Source: Legit.ng