A market woman has become a viral sensation following how she video bombed a man's dance showcase in a marketplace

The shirtless man faced the camera as he did popular TikTok dance steps to the song Soweto by Victony and Tempoe

Surprisingly, an internet-savvy market woman joined him uninvited from behind and matched all his moves

A video of a market woman video bombing a man's dance showcase in a marketplace has elicited heartwarming reactions on social media.

The man, a content creator with the handle @stacyhutton4, recorded himself doing a dance, with the song Soweto by Nigerian singer Victony and Tempoe playing in the background.

In a video, the shirtless man showed off dance steps popular among TikTokers as he interacted with some market users whose countenances appeared to tickle his fancy.

Some seconds into the video, a market woman surfaced some distance behind where he stood and was quietly doing the same dance steps with him.

The dancer noted her presence moments later and turned back to look at her. It was at this point she stopped dancing as she left the scene, smiling from ear to ear.

Social media users react to TikTok video

ICEMAN360 said:

"You need to give her something she made the video very cool."

aduratobi said:

"Guy you need to give this woman something oo because this woman makes this video make sense I swear."

Tew_Momma1 said:

"Awwww I can't stop smiling & watching again & again, I love mother's being happy, truly they go through so much emotional pains.. God bless."

nelsonkwabenalogan3 said:

"The woman awww she has the vibes and understand the assignment."

TS said:

"Why did u stop though...backup dancer made this video even more beautiful."

NickieWilsonGH said:

"The woman has been watching TikTok videos so she understood the assignment."

