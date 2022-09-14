A Nigerian man celebrated being a new dad in an unusual manner that got many persons talking

Upon learning that his wife's delivery was successful, the excited man went on his knees to appreciate God

He then surprisingly rubbed his body on it while also turning the floor to drum as people watched speechlessly

A Nigerian man went wild with excitement in a hospital as his wife successfully put to bed.

A heartwarming video reposted by Instagram blog @saintavenue_ent1 captured the moment the man learnt of his wife's delivery.

The man was overjoyed. Photo Credit: @onlyrebeka

Source: Instagram

The man first knelt down and bowed his head in appreciation to God for safe delivery, before doing the unexpected.

He rubbed his body on the floor and hit it with his palms. People at the hospital watched him with admiration and surprise as he got immersed in his wild showcase of joy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In another scene, he was captured holding the newborn baby with a smile on his face.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@lukingud123 said:

"Na first born you fit tell me anything e come be boy join congratulations ."

@ayewumistephen said:

"The joy is unspeakable. No matter how hard a man is, just wait until his wife is in the labour room. Naso e go dey parade up and down like barber's chair. I wish all pregnant women out there safe delivery.❤️."

@b_d_dream said:

"This one never see anything.. you Dey happy for expenses? They didn’t explain it well."

@iam_patomarley said:

"I know say Rebeka na this guy babe i deh suspect them since… Congrats."

@__randyy07 said:

"I felt the same way on Monday when my wife gave birth to a beautiful baby girl."

@lookingforthewitch said:

"Some ppl with stupid comments, watin concern una if he dey ready o not una wey dey ready where una dey now? Akoi running mouths dem."

Gateman dances joyously after his boss' wife delivered a baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a gateman had danced excitedly to celebrate his boss' wife on her safe baby delivery.

They arrived home to a warm welcome from everyone, including the security man, who showed his happiness through dance.

In the short clip shared on TikTok, the mum stepped out of the car after the door was opened for her and then walked gently like the queen she is.

A woman also came out of the car with the baby wrapped nicely. The woman was dancing, and the gateman joined her.

Source: Legit.ng