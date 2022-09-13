A Nigerian-American identified as Michael Sonariwo has recounted one of his lowest moments on campus

According to Michael, there came a time he was so broke on campus that he applied to be a male strip*per in the city

However, his first experience on the job became his last owing to the identity of his client back then

Michael Sonariwo, a Nigerian-American, caused a stir on social media after he narrated how being broke drove him into male strip*ping.

In a TikTok video, Michael said he had applied to be a male strip*per in the city because he lacked money while on campus at that time.

Michael recalled one of his lowest moments on campus. Photo Credit: TikTok/@sonariwoondeck

Source: UGC

He said he didn't go ahead with rendering service to his first client as it turned out that she was someone he knew from the university.

Recalling that fateful day, Michael remarked that he got to her house after being booked but ran home upon recognising her housemates.

"Pulled up to her house and recognized her housemates then ran home," he wrote.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user4800874818868 said:

"Uni brokeness made me enter bush in search of food. I saw fruits Sha."

Jesse Chuks said:

"Abeg, gimme connect. Work wey I dey see for here, na men. I want women."

Maria said:

"I’ve seen toooo many men say they would “just” became a strip*per if they were a woman. A Man takes the opportunity instead of talking and now look."

Justlikejoseph said:

"Bro I swear I’m about to be in the same boat cause why is everything so dam*n expensive."

Guy_in_a_grey_Hoodie said:

"Not even the FBI or Batman could’ve gotten me to confess that."

