A Nigerian man who impregnated a rich man's daughter got heartbroken over the actions of her family members

Following the pregnancy, the family of the young lady flew her abroad and blocked all access to get to her

Netizens have shared their thoughts with several people condemning the actions of the lady's family

A Nigerian lady was recently moved abroad by her family after getting pregnant with a young man.

Twitter user @Mozyice who shared details of the story said the guy in question was his long-time friend.

Family relocates pregnant daughter Photo Credit: @Luis Alvarez, Joe Raedle

Source: Getty Images

He impregnated a rich man's daughter and shortly afterwards, the girl's family informed him that they were going on a vacation.

However, this was not the case as the family relocated her abroad and deleted all her social media accounts so nobody would be able to reach her.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Mozyice said:

"A friend impregnated a rich man’s daughter they told him she was going on vacation abroad, since 2018 she’s not back, all her social media page deleted, her parents moved to a new location."

Netizens share their thoughts

Pretty Pretoria said:

"Lol someday the child will look for his Daddy and still remove him from the trenches."

Mazi Echideme wrote:

"In our tradition there is an easy way to bring her back with the kid, spiritually she won’t know how she came back for the young man to take he’s child, that rich family is very wicked."

Life of Napaul commented:

"Here in PH if you impregnate a rich man’s daughter, your life will change positively with a sprinkle of house boy sha."

Ayena Pappy stated:

"We go enter social media with there family name tagged everywhere. Na social war I go throw open to them shebi dem rich ni, I go help then spend am anyhow."

Sir Vegas noted:

"That's if he doesn't suspect that the travelling was fishy at first."

See tweet below:

Lady who dumped poor guy for rich man cries out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video trending on TikTok has shown a young lady who says she is 40 years old and unmarried.

According to the lady, a serious man proposed marriage to her some 10 years ago but she later called off the wedding plans. She recounted how she called off the wedding because she saw a richer man who she thought would marry her.

The rich man would later dump her but the other guy has relocated abroad, got married and now has three kids. Just like a scene in a Nollywood movie, she has remained unmarried to date. In one of her videos, she said she will marry any man now.

Source: Legit.ng