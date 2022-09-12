A Nigerian man who recently migrated to Europe through road and sea routes has celebrated it on social media

Bukasa Mani shared a video capturing various moments from the journey, stating that it took him 5 months

While warning that the journey is not for the weak, he appreciated God for a successful migration to Italy

A Nigerian man identified as Bukasa Mani has celebrated relocating to Europe via the Mediterranean sea and the road.

Taking to TikTok, the young man shared a video from the risky venture he said is not for the weak.

He said it took him 5 months. Photo Credit: TikTok/@bukasamani4

Source: UGC

In the clip, he showed moments they were on the road and then in the sea until he got to his destination.

Mani said it took him 5 months

He made more revelations about his journey in the comment section. According to him, the journey took him 5 months.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mani said from Nigeria they moved to Tunisia before arriving in Italy as the Moroccan border was tight.

He said he arrived a month ago and dissuaded potential migrants not to try what he did now as it is rough.

"Yeah Morocco border was tight we had to move to Tunisia then Italy...

"Lol na so oh Omo not for kids oh if your skin no full no put body...

"Lol most people don’t understand the journey well I spent 5 months on the road for some it’s a short journey and for the other God did it," he replied to different netizens in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

somibaby01 said:

"Chai.... this journey is not an easy one so far you have reached safely you are already a conqueror!!"

Sweetbananacake said:

"God bless you my brother, God that bring you this far is still alive, he will not leave you now, he that started it will finish it. don’t give up."

Miss Perseverance said:

"It’s even a Miracle that you made it safe and sound! Thank God for His divine protection ♥️I wish you all the best in your new chapter."

Man travelling to Italy screams after reaching big sea

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man travelling to Europe via sea was left discouraged after coming across a large body of water.

The young man said he was headed to Italy but changed his mind after catching a glimpse of the sea which he had to cross.

This is coming shortly after he asked netizens on TikTok to pray for him over his journey.

"Abeg my people abeg. Make una pray for me. We dey cross o. From Sabratha to Italy. I just dey Libya since then. I dey fear to cross. But I just reason say I don come and I need to cross am. Abeg I need your prayers", he shared via TikTok.

However, in an update, the young man said fear has stopped him from moving ahead with the journey. Sharing a video of the sea, he reiterated that he would not risk his life to go in.

Source: Legit.ng