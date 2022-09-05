A young man who planned to travel from Libya to Italy has changed his decision to continue the journey

In a trending video, the black man identified as Kbnation said he can't move on because he's scared of losing his life

Social media users have reacted to the video with several people sharing their experiences after setting out on a journey to Italy

A black man identified as Kbnation on TikTok has shared massive reactions online after sharing a video of his current situation.

The young man said he was headed to Italy but changed his mind after catching a glimpse of the sea which he had to cross.

Man ends his trip to Italy Photo Credit: Kbnation

Source: UGC

This is coming shortly after he asked netizens on TikTok to pray for him over his journey.

"Abeg my people abeg. Make una pray for me. We dey cross o. From Sabratha to Italy. I just dey Libya since then. I dey fear to cross. But I just reason say I don come and I need to cross am. Abeg I need your prayers", he shared via TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, in an update, the young man said fear has stopped him from moving ahead with the journey.

Sharing a video of the sea, he reiterated that he would not risk his life to go in.

"I no go try am. Lie lie. I no go try am. See Libya to Italy. See where dem dey fall o. Me no go try am. Go see Italy that way. I no go try am. I can never try it. Why I go try this river? I wan die? Look at the river na. I no go try am o", he said.

Netizens react as man changes decision to travel to Italy

@uchedelight said:

"I nearly die inside is not easy 4days in the sea very dangerous."

@mhiznickyjoyce wrote:

"You no how many people die for that sea God have mercy on us. If I remember eeh."

@youngchase.01 reacted:

"Omo nah base of say we no see the opportunity oo if not if nah to even swim go there sef I ready."

@innocentajarshmel stated:

"Na only once you try am you can never try it again lol."

@kateuzo776gmail.com commented:

"This is the beginning of the sea dere is place you will get to you will see the red sea the sea is the most bigger sea na."

@ju_dith21 recounted:

"I remember in 2006 when my sis cross this sea with balloon,she nor fit talk wetin her eye see. Balloon come get linkage,many lost their life o."

@simplystainless said:

"I go cross the river oh on God others have successfully crossed so why not you? Trust, believe u will."

Watch the video below:

Man narrates experience after setting out to Italy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, Gideon Iken, has narrated his horrible experience abroad, showing the scars it gave him all over his body.

In his conversation with Legit TV, he said that he was influenced by some of his friends who returned from the UK and Italy and showed off their money. Gideon said when he went to one of them for money, the person declined.

He revealed that it was out of that frustration that he embarked on getting to Europe through the desert. He added that he set a personal target, saying that before the age of 40, he would have had his own house and other properties.

Source: Legit.ng