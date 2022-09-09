The CEO of Africa Startup Factor, Dingba Peter, amazed many online when he gave a befitting definition of the word "japa"

In the presence of French Ambassador Emmanuelle Blatmann, he said that "japa" embodies the entrepreneurial spirit of Nigerians

People who heard how he defined the word to only portray how Nigerians want to use their skills to better other parts of the world were wowed

A Nigerian man and the CEO of Africa Startup Factor, Dingba Peter, has stirred reactions on LinkedIn after he shared a video of him explaining what the word "japa" means.

At a meeting of Youths in Business Forum (YiBF), the French ambassador to Nigeria, Madam Emmanuelle Blatmann, kindly asked him to explain the word as Nigerians in the audience laughed.

The CEO tried explaining the word "japa". Photo source: LinkedIn/Dingba Peter

Source: UGC

"Japa" fully explained

With a humorous gait, Peter first dragged on the word "Japa" and touched his mouth. His audience laughed more. He then gave the definition as:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Japa is a word that describes the entrepreneurial spirit of Nigerians and in that same word it means that Nigerians with all our contents, all our gifts, skills, products, we want to export them, including exporting ourselves."

Before he gave the above meaning, he funnily said he will not be giving the code in the word out.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

Olufemi O said:

"That definition encapsulates what Japa really means. I mean, are we not exporting our talents, including ourselves? Well done Dingba Peter."

Abimbola Victoria Akindiilete said:

"Yes we do owe you on this one Dingba Peter Thank you for playing politics with that definition. It was so funny to watch."

Abel James said:

"I love the way you branded Nigerians and your ability to project the hussling spirit of young people who wants to find a suitable living for themselves. And I can say that such description is good for us."

Nigerian man does not want to leave the UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man with the TikTok name Geebaba shared a hilarious moment he had with his brother, Bolaji, who just arrived in the UK.

While they were on a train, the man asked Bolaji when he is going back to Nigeria. He strongly replied with laughter as he pointed at him: "Na you go go back."

Geebaba captioned the video of his brother with:

"Less than 24hours in Uk, and he is rejecting going back to Nigeria. Nigerians what is happening?"

Source: Legit.ng