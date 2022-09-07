A Nigerian man who just joined his family in the UK has in a funny video shown he is not ready to go back to Nigeria

The man's response to his brother asking him when he is leaving the UK got many people laughing online

Among social media users who reacted to his video were those who said they would never go back if they were also given the same opportunity

A Nigerian man with the TikTok name Geebaba has shared a hilarious moment he had with his brother, Bolaji, who just arrived in the UK.

While they were on a train, the man asked Bolaji when he is going back to Nigeria. He strongly replied with laughter as he pointed at him:

"Na you go go back."

The young man laughed as he said he is not going back to Nigeria. Photo source: TikTok/@user_not_found781

Source: UGC

He is not leaving

Geebaba captioned the video of his brother with:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Less than 24hours in Uk, and he is rejecting going back to Nigeria. Nigerians what is happening?"

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of comments with more than 1300 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Monilola said:

"But bro no be sooo u already pledged to Nigeria to be faithful, loyal & honest now."

Omo baby said:

"Guyyyy… 3 mins,, I no go go back."

Israelyte said:

"That's Nigeria for us."

Abdullah said:

"omo na d rejection for me like wit outmost seriousness."

price_to_pay said:

"UK is even worst in terms of security issues, only new village champions thinks it's safe on their first trip."

King Shannyhills_ said:

"Nah you go go back oo."

Men wash plates in Dubai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video shared on TikTok showed that many people who travel abroad work really hard to make money, even at jobs they would not do back home.

In the clip, men were in what looked like a restaurant's kitchen washing piles of plates. With aprons tied and nets worn on their heads, they got really busy with their tasks.

Some of them made small talk as they worked. All around them were dirty plates waiting to be cleaned.

Source: Legit.ng