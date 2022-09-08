A gorgeous bride put on a sensational and well-choreographed Beyonce-inspired performance for her husband in a viral video

The lady was accompanied by her cousins, who were backup dancers who held their own throughout the spectacular performance

Netizens around the world were astonished by the skilful moves as well as the fabulous outfits

In a viral video, a wonderful bride put on a blazing Beyoncé-inspired performance for her husband that wowed folks worldwide.

A newly-wed woman gave her husband a Beyoncé-inspired performance to die for, and peeps worldwide loved it. Images: @heyjlBUNNY/ Twitter

Source: UGC

@heyjlBUNNY is the lady who gave the stellar show and also happens to be a choreographer and creative director. The clip was posted on Twitter, where netizens worldwide came to watch in amazement.

The whole performance happened in the centre of a room, where the crowd gathered around to watch while the husband sat on a chair near the centre. The performance starts off in a sassy fashion as the music slowly builds up.

The moves start to get more rigorous and expressive. The dancers move in sync with the music, and the bride even mouths the Beyoncé song playing in the background. The ladies all wear free-flowing and fantastic dresses to accommodate the energetic movements.

Netizens worldwide could do nothing but applaud the woman for her amazing performance, with some even saying that she really did it for herself. See the comments below:

@naamerleyy posted:

@roc79 mentioned:

"For your husband? That was for you."

@beyoncesimp_ commented:

"Beyoncé would be satisfied if she saw this performance."

@mbalizarcool shared:

@BadGirlMundi said:

"Yassss ten ten ten across the board. As a Beyoncé fan you did us proud. Wishing you long-lasting happiness in your marriage "

@justcolenoslaw mentioned:

"Baby you did that! Congrats to you both ❤️"

@PhidyAshley posted:

@hvrtlessluver commented:

"The energy in there is insaneee, I know the love is real."

