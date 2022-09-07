A Nigerian lady has stirred massive reactions with the plenty of items she showed off as bride price paid on her head

Many Nigerians on TikTok are reacting to the video shared by the lady named Eva who is from Iyora town, Etsako Edo state

A large number of people could be seen conveying the goods in the video as they lined up to take the items Eva's family

The large number of people conveying items meant for pride price in Edo state has stirred social media reactions.

A video said to have been recorded in Iyora town, Etsako Edo state shows how plenty of people lined up as if they were going to a market with each of them carrying an iemt of the bride price.

Eva said the bride price was paid on her in Etsako in Edo state. Photo credit: TikTok/@sureeva1.

Source: UGC

Some of the things sighted in the video include bags of rice, plenty of tubers of yam, gallons of oil, brand-new traveling bags, and much more.

According to Sure Eva who shared the video on TikTok, the bride price was paid by her hubby and it was paid in full with nothing deducted.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@Buike said:

"Cost ke?? come to Mbaise in Imo State." I am Mbaise but didn't grow up there. Truth be told my people bad. I don see shege for their hand but lass lass I let them know I am mbaise to shock dem."

@Teflon_D commented:

"At the end she enter house and nur con Sabi cook."

@JennyCherii said:

"I thought It was market sef."

@Precious said:

"E no still reach Igbo normally but your hubby try."

@ISABELLA commented:

"My sister carry sand from ur papa house cause u nor dey come back again."

