A beautiful mother got so pissed after discovering during an occasion that she was pregnant with a baby boy

Apparently, the young mum already had male children, so she wanted to add a baby girl to her family

Social media users have reacted to the video, with several people stating that children are blessings no matter the gender

A video of a pregnant woman storming out of an occasion after the gender of her unborn child was revealed has stirred reactions online.

The pregnant mother was at her unborn baby's gender reveal when she discovered she was expecting a baby boy.

Pregnant mum rages during gender reveal Photo Credit: Rachellynn_themua

She fussed and stormed out of the occasion as guests stared at her. Her family, however, seemed so happy about the news.

The video was captioned:

"When you already have boys."

Social media users have penned down their thoughts regarding the viral video. While some people sympathised with her, others advised her to be happy because many couples still pray for one.

People react to video of pregnant mum

@kingari_94 said:

"And I want all boys lol. Those are body guards when they’re grown. Girls are a heeew to care for."

@kubsstar wrote:

"She can want a girl after having multiple boys. That doesn’t mean she’s going to hate her baby boy."

@classic.virgo remarked:

"She can be upset. It doesn’t mean she’s going to love him any less."

@nik0real said:

"Crazy how these comments are okay with her acting like this. But when it's a dude the comments are the exact opposite."

@rgloomy said:

"She can be upset in private. That was so embarrassing for her."

@brisaguillenn added:

"I remember seeing a dude react like this finding out he was having a girl and the comments were SO different."

@yamacrawkc commented:

"But if the guy had all girls and he got another one and he got mad it would been a problem tho wow."

Watch the video below:

Pregnant lady in pain after discovering she's expecting a boy

