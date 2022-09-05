A video captured the very emotional moment a daughter was leaving her family for her new boarding school

Before her father and mother left her, they prayed for her in the park like a good Christian family would

Many people who reacted to their video relieved how hard it was also for them to leave their families when going to school

A lovely father and pastor, Kingsley Okonkwo, has shared a video capturing the moment his daughter was being sent to a boarding school.

The girl's father and mother accompanied the girl as they went through the whole process of enrolling her in school.

The kid's face got people emotional in the video. Photo source: TikTok/@kingsleypst

A beautiful family

During the video, the child had a face that suggested that she was already missing her family even before they departed.

At the tail-end of the video, Pastor Kingsley and his wife could be seen praying for the child at the park, holding her head.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered 100 comments with thousands of likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

Efuru_Chilombo said:

"God's protection, grace and wisdom shall be with you."

Chichy said:

"It's d prayer part for me."

blessingnsembo said:

"that nostalgia feeling just came as you guys were praying for her. My parents always did that."

quinchidi said:

"this still brings tears to my eyes like ova 20yrs ago when i left home 4 sch.She is so brave God be with her IJN."

kosolu said:

"awwww the whole of my 100 level for university I was just crying everyday because I missed my dad like crazy, but talking with him every day helped."

deck_racer said:

"None of my children will go to a boarding school. I can't risk it. All the best to her."

Lil bhaddii said:

"I cried on my first day at boarding school may God be with her."

Father worked at home

