A woman living abroad has told people online to never abandon education for anything as it is the path way to freedom

The woman said that her lack of education is making her work really hard and have to always massage her tired legs

While many people thanked her for speaking the truth, there were some who said that graduates are still without jobs

An old woman known as @bigmama_maryobadan on TikTok has gone online to advise young ones on the important need to go school.

Sitting on her bed with her legs inside a bucket of water, she said that she has been exerting herself all day.

Many people thanked her for speaking the truth. Photo source: TikTok/@bigmama_maryobadan

Source: UGC

Go to school

The woman said that her co-workers who were academically more qualified were behind their computers drinking coffee.

The old woman added that she wanted to go to school when she was young but there was no money. She stated that staying abroad without education is not easy. In her words:

"Your mother will say go to school, you no want to go to school. You are not going to school for your father and mother o, you are going to school for yourself..."

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

finedaddi said:

"the people who sit on computer and drink coffee, have you heard how much they earned? senseless video."

Olivia said:

"We that have gone to school witout a gud job nko? As a graduate, one is still earning like an illiterate.. mama is not easy o.. much lov frm Nigeria."

She replied:

"Sweetheart that’s Nigeria, abroad is not like that."

oshogold163 said:

"thank you so much big mama for the good advice. God bless you ma."

Mezu sings said:

"this moved me to tear big mama. If only they will hear. God bless you ma."

Rich lady graduated from school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady known as Ogah Anita on TikTok made a video online to show the big celebration party she threw for her graduation.

In the video, the lady was seen in an expensive car as she showed off a long convoy. At a point during her clip, she took photos with the heavily armed security men escorting her.

She even flashed a big bundle of money. In another part of the video, she could be seen in a club spraying money as she partied hard.

