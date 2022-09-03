A baby's cuteness generated reactions online as she posed for her mother to record her well for her TikTok followers

Before the kid noticed her mother was recording, she was just by herself and only totally changed character when she saw the camera

Many people who reacted to the video said that the kid is not only beautiful but that she understood the assignment well

A mother has shared a video of her daughter online whose spontaneous behaviour surprised her. The baby was on her own when the mum started recording her.

As soon as the little girl noticed the camera was on, she smiled and started posing so that the woman can have her best shots.

She is amazingly cute

During the video, she even crossed her legs in one of her several attempts to strike another elegant pose. People found it funny and beautiful.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered almost 1800 comments with with over 60,000 comments.

PEAKPICCO said:

"that was a genuine beautiful smile."

IBOMDeluxe said:

"The instant leg cross, my babygirl betterrr!"

Afrosweet22 said:

"She is a sweetheart. Miss Sunshine."

Quapia Berma said:

"When she raised her head.like sunshine came outta clouds. Her face radiates an awesome energy."

Laura Horvath9880 said:

"My son who is just pass 2 years old said , hello baby girl."

jadon said:

"she definitely no she is too Beautiful."

@black candy said:

"Omo this generation, she’s so adorable. Can’t stop watching."

darmiedray said:

"Awwwww I want a daughter already.. But I Need to find her a mother."

