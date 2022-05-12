The Nigerian Keke rider who paid for his tricycle in installments within 67 days and owned it has opened up in an interview with Legit.ng

The wise and honest rider identified as Abdul Hakeem, 25, took the popular three-legged vehicle on a higher purchase arrangement and had to pay weekly

Hakeem paid N15,000 weekly which was the agreed sum and he said he saved N2000 to N2,500 daily after all expenses so as to balance things every 7 days

Abdul Hakeem, a Keke rider who is based in Kano has narrated how he was able to raise N1m to pay for his tricycle within 67 weeks.

Hakeem took the Keke from a dealer on higher purchase bases and paid instalmentally till he was able to own it.

Hakeem said he worked hard to make it. Photo credit: Photos provided to Legit.ng by Abdul Hakeem.

Source: Original

It was very difficult

Legit.ng reached out to Hakeem so as to find out how he was able to meet up with the agreed N15,000 weekly balance.

He said it was a difficult thing to do but maintained that he worked very hard to achieve the feat.

His words:

"I paid it weekly. N15,000 every week, for 67 weeks. It was very difficult, but I worked hard to make it."

I saved N2,000 to N2,500 daily after expenses

When Hakeen was asked how much he made daily and how much of it he saved to meet up his target, the 25-year-old SSCE holder said he saved N2,000 to N2,500 daily.

Nigerian graduate who is a brickmaker buys automatic brickmaking machine

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian graduate identified as Amusa Moses went into brickmaking and succeeded in buying an automatic brick-making machine.

According to Moses who is a graduate of Mass Communication, he saved for at least 3 years to buy the machine.

When his story broke, it went viral and attracted mixed reactions from many Nigerians. While some praised him for his efforts, others lamented why a graduate could go into brickmaking.

Moses later got an offer of an additional machine from a kind Nigerian who saw his Facebook post.

